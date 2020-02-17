-
2020 February 17 14:42
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) fell by 20.4% to 1.35 million TEUs in Jan’2020
In January 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 1.35 million TEUs (-20.4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 1.12 million TEUs (-12.9%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 225,000 TEUs (-44.4%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.
