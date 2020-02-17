2020 February 17 14:17

Damen holds keel-laying ceremony for Nigerian Navy landing craft

On 9th December Damen Shipyards Sharjah in the UAE held a keel-laying ceremony for a landing craft for the Nigerian Navy, an LST 100, the company said in its release. The start of the vessel’s construction was attended by Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.



Damen has designed the LST 100 for a range of duties including amphibious operations, strategic transport of equipment and troops, disaster relief, evacuation operations and humanitarian assistance.



The 100-meter long roll-on-roll-off landing craft can accommodate a crew of 32 people and 16 Embarked Marine Forces (EMF) in the deckhouse. There is an additional EMF accommodation for 234 pax at mid ship below main deck. The vessel has a helicopter/UAV deck and significant space for cargo, loaded with the stern ramp, bow ramp or the 25 tons main crane.



Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, speaking at the keel-laying ceremony, said, “Today’s ceremony is a significant step towards actualising the dream of restoring the Nigerian Navy’s sea lift capability.”



“The selection of Damen was based on the track record of high quality shipbuilding capacity, engineering as well as the belief in the company’s ability to adhere at the timelines for the delivery of the ship.”



“As we say in the Nigerian Navy ‘onward together’.”



The LST 100 is scheduled for delivery in 2022.







