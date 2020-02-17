2020 February 17 13:38

WFW advices BPER BANCA on Marittima Emiliana financing

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) says that it advised Bper Banca S.P.A. (“BPER”) on a loan facility to M.E. Marittima Emiliana S.P.A. to finance the acquisition of a second-hand tanker built in 2012 at Guangzhou Shipyard in China.



The tanker, originally flying under a Bahamian flag, has been renamed “Lady Rina” and is currently flying under an Italian flag.



M.E. Marittima Emiliana, part of the Amoretti Armatori Group, provides transportation service of petroleum and chemical products.



The new unit will join Amoretti’s fleet currently comprising 11 tankers all flying under an Italian flag, with different years of construction and capacity.



BPER is an Italian banking group offering traditional banking services to individuals, corporate and public entities and is listed on the Italian stock exchange.



The WFW Italy maritime team advising BPER was led by Partner Furio Samela, working closely with Senior Associate Michele Autuori, assisted by Associates Antonella Barbarito, Beatrice D’Amato and Sergio Napolitano.