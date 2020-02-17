2020 February 17 11:05

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg took part in Kirovsky District exhibition

On 14 February 2020, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) took part in the annual exhibition of Saint-Petersburg’s Kirovsky District. The company says it presented video and displayed photos dedicated to the history and the contemporary life of the port being an integral part of the city history and life.

The exhibition visitors could learn both about the everyday life of the port and about the company’s key social activities. Among them are the green area development on the Kanonersky Island’s Putilovskaya embankment by port employees and upper-formers of school No 379, celebration of the Victory Day and the Day of Complete Liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi Siege, annual commemoration of the Tallinn-Kronshtadt Breakthrough, one of the most remarkable naval operations of the Great Patriotic War. Special photos were dedicated to veterans, families of port employees, support of corporate sports and childcare. Historical photos provided visualization of the port construction and development phases.

