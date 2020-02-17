2020 February 17 10:31

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in Jan’2020 grew by 7.5% Y-o-Y to 4.51 million tonnes

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in January 2019 grew by 7.5% Y-o-Y to 4.51 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of LSFO 380cst totaled 2.22 million tonnes (no sales last year), LSFO 100cst – grew 23.5 times to 681,700 tonnes, MFO 380cst – fell 4.7 times to 632,300 tonnes, LSMGO – doubled to 445,900 tonnes, MFO 500cst – plunged 6 times to 131,400 tonnes, MGO – grew 1.37 times to 108,500 tonnes, MFO 180cst – dropped to about a zero level.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.

