2020 February 17 12:09

CMA CGM announces implementation of Panama Canal Adjustment Factor

CMA CGM has announced the implementation of a Panama Canal Adjustment Factor (CAN20) as from March 1st, 2020 as follows (except Chinese trades: March 5th, 2020 and US trades: March 6th, 2020):



Cargo: Dry & Reefer

Amount: USD 15 per TEU

(except USA to/from South America West Coast: USD 15 per 20' | USD 30 per 40' | USD 34 per 45')