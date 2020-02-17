2020 February 17 09:50

Port of Singapore throughput in Jan’2020 declined by 2.1% to 50.88 million tonnes

The Port of Singapore throughput in January 2020 declined by 2.1%, year-on-year, to 50.88 million tonnes, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore provisional figures show.

Handling of oil cargo decreased by 10.4% to 17.1 million tonnes, transshipment of dry bulk cargo increased by 6.3% to 1.65 million tonnes.

Container traffic climbed by 6.1% to 3.18 million TEUs.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.