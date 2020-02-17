  The version for the print

    Baltic Dry Index is up to 425 points

    On 13 February 2020, the Baltic Dry Index climbed to 425 points, up 4 points (+0.95%) versus the level of February 13.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2020 February 17

17:36 SCHOTTEL secures contract to provide propulsion units for a newly built harbour tug
17:18 BlueWater Reporting issues ISC-North America trade report
17:05 Saga Subsea receives new contract
16:30 IMO’s Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response meets this week
16:05 Reach Subsea awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution
15:54 Wärtsilä to supply customized Hybrid Scrubber solution to two Norwegian Cruise Line ships
15:06 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg's allocations under its social programme totaled RUB 47 million in 2019
14:42 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) fell by 20.4% to 1.35 million TEUs in Jan’2020
14:17 Damen holds keel-laying ceremony for Nigerian Navy landing craft
13:38 WFW advices BPER BANCA on Marittima Emiliana financing
13:35 RusHydro and Kemerovo Region Government sign cooperation agreement to complete construction of Krapivinskiy hydroelectric complex
12:09 CMA CGM announces implementation of Panama Canal Adjustment Factor
11:05 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg took part in Kirovsky District exhibition
10:31 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in Jan’2020 grew by 7.5% Y-o-Y to 4.51 million tonnes
10:17 Diana Shipping Inc. announces cancellation of the sale of a panamax dry bulk vessel, the M/V Calipso
10:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 17
09:50 Port of Singapore throughput in Jan’2020 declined by 2.1% to 50.88 million tonnes
09:36 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.28% to $57.16, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $52.27
09:34 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from India and Sri Lanka to North Europe and the Mediterranean
09:19 Fincantieri delivers “Scarlet Lady”, the first Virgin Voyages ship
09:04 Works starts on new Rolls-Royce Peterborough facility to support the Canadian surface combatant program
07:15 IAA PortNews congratulates Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director of Rosatom - Director of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate, on his birthday!

2020 February 16

16:15 Two new oceanographic vessels will join the NOAA fleet
15:13 TenneT develops first 2GW offshore grid connection with suppliers
14:52 USCG issues Captain of the Port Orders to Bouchard Transportation Vessels
13:12 Siemens builds Germany’s largest “power outlet” for ships for Port of Kiel
12:34 Naval Group presents its industrial and academic cooperation plan with Greece
11:16 MARAD announces more than $280 million in grants for US coastal seaports

2020 February 15

14:51 Holland Shipyards holds keel-laying ceremony for new electric ferry
13:27 USCG takes delivery of Cutter Edgar Culbertson
12:43 Virgin Voyages celebrates delivery of Scarlet Lady
11:15 European Commission working visit in the context of Military Mobility

2020 February 14

18:37 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
18:07 Canada plans to support ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping
17:49 Rates of transport security dues approved for Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin
17:26 Reconstruction of the historic FG levee completed at the Port of Riga
17:05 Vado Gateway terminal commences operations
16:51 Commissioning ceremony of Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YARMOOK
16:35 PIL to exit Transpacific market to focus on North-South trade
16:08 Keel of Wasaline’s new ferry was laid at Rauma shipyard
15:44 Rauma Marine Constructions to partner with Aalto University looking to cut emissions and increase safety in seafaring
15:19 Nauticor, Fassmer start LNG cooperation with Atair bunkering
14:21 Global Ports launches Ust-Luga – Moscow rail container service
13:57 Zvezda shipyard starts building yet another Aframax tanker for Rosnefteflot
13:35 Port of Ipswich celebrates tonnage-handling record for largest independent producer of sand and gravel in the UK
13:12 Finnlines invests in highest passenger comfort and orders two eco-friendly Superstar vessels
12:50 Finnlines strengthens its North Sea services as from week 8, 2020
12:26 Supervisory board of KN approves company's corporate strategy until 2030
12:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to Far East
11:48 Throughput of Klaipėda Port in Jan'20 exceeds that of Latvia’s ports for the first time in the history
11:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland & West Med to Asia
11:09 Fincantieri presents “Scarlet Lady” in Genoa Sestri Ponente
10:54 Klaipėda Port’s canal to be deepened to 15 meters
10:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from East Med & Black Sea to Asia
10:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 14
10:09 PCC Intermodal marks 10 years of work in the Port of Hamburg
09:55 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $56.31, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.06% to $51.45
09:41 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
