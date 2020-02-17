2020 February 17 09:19

Fincantieri delivers “Scarlet Lady”, the first Virgin Voyages ship

“Scarlet Lady”, the first of four ships which Virgin Voyages (new cruise operator and a brand part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group), ordered to Fincantieri, was delivered February 14 at the shipyard in Genoa Sestri Ponente, the shipbuilding company said in a press release.



The ship was presented yesterday during an official ceremony at the presence of authorities and the top management of the two companies.



“Scarlet Lady” weighs about 110,000 gross tons, is 278 meters long and 38 wide. She features over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,160 crew members on board.



Virgin Voyages second ship, “Valiant Lady”, currently under construction in the same yard, will be delivered in 2021, while the third and the fourth units, still unnamed, will set sail respectively in 2022 and 2023.



Fincantieri has built 98 cruise ships since 1990 and other 48 ships are currently being designed or built in all the Group’s yards.