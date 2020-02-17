2020 February 17 10:17

Diana Shipping Inc. announces cancellation of the sale of a panamax dry bulk vessel, the M/V Calipso

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has received a notice of cancellation of the Memorandum of Agreement (the “Contract”), between a separate wholly-owned subsidiary and an unaffiliated third party, to sell the 2005-built Panamax vessel “Calipso”, as previously announced.



The buyers elected to exercise their right to cancel the Contract as a result of vessel’s missing the cancelling date stipulated therein, due to unforeseen events, unrelated to the condition of the vessel, and have requested the refund of the deposit of the purchase price held in joint escrow account by the deposit holder. The Company has taken steps to release the deposit to the buyers.



Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Norfolk, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Norfolk, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.66 years.



About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.