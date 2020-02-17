  The version for the print

  2020 February 17 09:04

    Works starts on new Rolls-Royce Peterborough facility to support the Canadian surface combatant program

    Rolls-Royce says it has broken ground on a new expansion to its Centre of Excellence for Naval Handling equipment in Peterborough, Ontario. The ceremony was attended by Minister Maryam Monsef, MP for Peterborough-Kawartha, Dave Smith, Member of the Provincial Parliament, and Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien.

    Design and manufacture of the world-leading Rolls-Royce Mission Bay Handling System (MBHS) will take place inside the new facility expansion. The MBHS is an innovative, adaptable and flexible feature of the Global Combat Ship design, selected for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC), Australian Hunter Class and UK Type 26 programs.

    The Canadian Federal Government has already selected the Global Combat Ship design for the Royal Canadian Navy’s 15 new CSC ships. This significant investment in the expansion of infrastructure to support the CSC program demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing advanced industrial technologies to benefit the Canadian economy and Canada’s Armed Forces.

    Rolls-Royce has already expanded its supply chain in Canada to meet the significant domestic and international export opportunities created by the Global Combat Ship program, enabling the company to sustain significant growth of the Canadian economy well into the future.

    Bruce Lennie, Rolls-Royce, Vice President, Business Development & Government Affairs said: “We are pleased to welcome Minister Monsef, MPP Smith and Mayor Therrien to mark this significant milestone in developing our infrastructure which will support the Canadian Surface Combatant program.

    “This Centre will harness and build upon the wealth of Canadian engineering and technological expertise we have at Rolls-Royce. We look forward to growing our business in country, further developing our supply chain and enhancing our contributions to the Canadian economy.”

    Rolls-Royce is a diversified, high technology partner with over 70 years of service in Canada. Today, we employ more than 1,000 Canadians across five facilities in cities including Montreal, Ottawa and Peterborough.

    Rolls-Royce’s Mission Bay Handling System is designed for adaptability and flexibility, offering a low-risk solution for tomorrow’s platforms. The MBHS has the capability to launch and recover naval vehicles and move containerised packages without the aid of a dockside crane. The multi-functional system can also be easily adapted to support custom operational requirements, such as humanitarian missions, by providing the space for medical facilities and aid supplies.

    Rolls-Royce is a world leader in marine solutions, providing products, service and expertise to more than 30,000 vessels in the offshore, merchant, naval surface and submarine markets. It designs ships and its product range includes propulsion systems featuring diesel engines and gas turbines, propellers, thrusters and water jets. Rolls-Royce also provides manoeuvring and stabilising systems and deck machinery. The company employs over 39,000 skilled people, including 11,000 engineers, in offices, manufacturing and service facilities in over 50 countries.

