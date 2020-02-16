  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 16 12:34

    Naval Group presents its industrial and academic cooperation plan with Greece

    During an event at the French Embassy on the 13th of February, Naval Group unveiled its long-term cooperation plan developed to support the acquisition program of two FDI frigates (Belh@rra class) for the Hellenic Navy.

    Naval Group, based in Athens since 2008, is proud to be an integral part of the strong strategic alliance between Greece and France, the Group said in its press release.  

    Thanks to its long-lasting presence in Greece, Naval Group created the conditions for a longterm cooperation with profits for the Greek industry and the creation of high-technology jobs. Naval Group has a robust expertise in building such partnerships worldwide.  

    Alain Guillou, Naval Group Executive Vice-President Development declared « This cooperation plan will support the Hellenic Navy in achieving regional superiority at sea, but also the ability of the Hellenic industry to actively prepare the future of naval warfare. »

     Investing to support the FDI program
    Naval Group will share expertise and knowledge with the Hellenic Navy and industry to ensure the ships’ availability over their 30-year lifespan.

    Alain Guillou explained « We want to build a long – term part nership with the Hellenic industry and to guarantee the success of the frigate program as well as Hellenic sovereignty through an ex tensive transfer of technology. The local industry will master the know – how required to support the entire life – cycle of the frigates . »

    The follow-on support will be based on the creation of a Digital Support Centre, capable of securing and verifying the integrity of the ship’s data. Naval Group’s combined capabilities in terms of i-maintenance, artificial intelligence and big data will ensure an improved operational availability and a reduced maintenance cost. Together with its Hellenic partners, Naval Group will also support the training of both crews and maintenance teams of the Hellenic Navy with the best simulation technologies.   

    France will also be operating 5 FDI frigates (Belh@rra class) The first of class will  be delivered in 2023 with an entry into active duty in 2025. The group plans on creating an Engineering Centre in charge of the design and development studies for future standards of the Belh@rra-class frigates, making Greece a European centre of excellence for naval warfare innovation.

     Beyond Naval Group, the FDI program will bring different actors from the French naval industry to invest in the country and develop partnerships with Greek companies, creating added-value and jobs for decades to come. The FDI program already fostered the rapprochement of the two naval sectors with the GICAN and SEKPY signing a Protocol of Agreement at the same event at the French Embassy.

    Increasing the industrial naval activity in Greece.
    The structured and long-term partnership with the Hellenic industry and naval ecosystem proposed by Naval Group will foster production in Greece but also the capability to address future needs.

    « Naval Group has been working with the Hellenic Industry for many years. Sunlight in particular is a strategic supplier for Naval Group’s submarines programs . We know the quality of the companies here and we want more to join our supply chain and to join us on – board our different programs » mentioned Alain Guillou during his speech.

    Following the progress of the FDI program, 8 new Greek companies have joined Naval Group international supply chain in late 2019. They signed Letters of Intent during the 13th of February event regarding their involvement in future programs of the French group. About 20 more are currently being surveyed to join later this year.  

    Making Greece a centre for naval innovation
    Regarding the longer vision of the program, Alain Guillou explained « the Belh@rra class frigate s will integrate successive generations of systems over their 30 – year lifespan. We want Greece to be at the centre of European naval innovation. We already signed p artnerships with 3 universities but we want to go further with industry and academic partners here t o address the fu ture needs of the frigates but also more largely the future of the naval sector . »

    Naval Group has a strong interest in developing collaborative R&D projects with Hellenic companies, universities and research institute in cutting edge technologies such as additive manufacturing or drones. Naval Group aims at developing a network of technological and research projects so as to build the Hellenic future naval warfare capabilities. During the event, Naval Group signed partnerships with NTUA, University of Patras and the University of Crete.

    Naval Group also intends to support the development of Greek startups by setting up a startup and SME accelerator.

    Naval Group is already working on cyber security applied to the naval and maritime domains with Greek partners in the frame of different European programs such as CYBERMAR as well as the PESCO Pandora and H2020 projects.

    Finally, France and Greece share a common need for maritime surveillance. Naval Group proposes to create, together with Greek partners, an industrial and commercial activity that would address the European market from Greece. Naval Group has begun discussions with Hellenic companies in order to position itself on European research programs and to carry out joint projects. 

Другие новости по темам: Greece  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 16

16:15 Two new oceanographic vessels will join the NOAA fleet
15:13 TenneT develops first 2GW offshore grid connection with suppliers
14:52 USCG issues Captain of the Port Orders to Bouchard Transportation Vessels
13:12 Siemens builds Germany’s largest “power outlet” for ships for Port of Kiel
12:34 Naval Group presents its industrial and academic cooperation plan with Greece
11:16 MARAD announces more than $280 million in grants for US coastal seaports

2020 February 15

14:51 Holland Shipyards holds keel-laying ceremony for new electrict ferry
13:27 USCG takes delivery of Cutter Edgar Culbertson
12:43 Virgin Voyages celebrates delivery of Scarlet Lady
11:15 European Commission working visit in the context of Military Mobility

2020 February 14

18:37 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
18:07 Canada plans to support ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping
17:49 Rates of transport security dues approved for Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin
17:26 Reconstruction of the historic FG levee completed at the Port of Riga
17:05 Vado Gateway terminal commences operations
16:51 Commissioning ceremony of Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YARMOOK
16:35 PIL to exit Transpacific market to focus on North-South trade
16:08 Keel of Wasaline’s new ferry was laid at Rauma shipyard
15:44 Rauma Marine Constructions to partner with Aalto University looking to cut emissions and increase safety in seafaring
15:19 Nauticor, Fassmer start LNG cooperation with Atair bunkering
14:21 Global Ports launches Ust-Luga – Moscow rail container service
13:57 Zvezda shipyard starts building yet another Aframax tanker for Rosnefteflot
13:35 Port of Ipswich celebrates tonnage-handling record for largest independent producer of sand and gravel in the UK
13:12 Finnlines invests in highest passenger comfort and orders two eco-friendly Superstar vessels
12:50 Finnlines strengthens its North Sea services as from week 8, 2020
12:26 Supervisory board of KN approves company's corporate strategy until 2030
12:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to Far East
11:48 Throughput of Klaipėda Port in Jan'20 exceeds that of Latvia’s ports for the first time in the history
11:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland & West Med to Asia
11:09 Fincantieri presents “Scarlet Lady” in Genoa Sestri Ponente
10:54 Klaipėda Port’s canal to be deepened to 15 meters
10:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from East Med & Black Sea to Asia
10:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 14
10:09 PCC Intermodal marks 10 years of work in the Port of Hamburg
09:55 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $56.31, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.06% to $51.45
09:41 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 421 points
09:00 Port of Long Beach сargo volume down 4.6% to 626,829 TEU in January 2020

2020 February 13

18:30 Korean Register launches new apps and online service for customers
18:06 PSA Marine announces acquisition of Tramarsa Flota
17:52 Vice Admiral Kulakov, RF Navy’s large anti-submarine ship, returns to Severomorsk
17:35 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:19 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 20.46 million tonnes in January 2020, up 0.8% YoY
17:05 APM Terminals Poti formally restarts port expansion permit process
16:58 MSC confirms long-standing commitment to reducing CO2 emissions
16:55 Scorpio Bulkers announces sale and leaseback agreements for three dry bulk vessels
16:43 MSC announces cooperation agreement with SM Line
16:40 DP World agrees to acquire a majority stake in TIS container terminal in the Port of Yuzhny, Ukraine
16:37 European Union prepares to provide a subsidy for a project to store CO₂ from industry in Antwerp, Ghent, Zeeland and Rotterdam
16:20 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in January 2020, down 15% Y-o-Y
16:05 Floatel and Prosafe discontinue merger agreement
15:36 Damen to supply five coastal ferries to Zanzibar Government
15:31 IDF provides Vyborg Shipyard with RUB 700 million loan for construction of trawlers and crab catchers
15:17 Port of Rotterdam throughput amounted to 469.4 million tonnes in 2019
15:08 HHLA container throughput up 3.3 percent to 7.6 million TEU
14:37 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2019 grew by 8.8% to 1.2 million tonnes (table)
14:03 Tolbukhin tugboat joins fleet of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch
13:42 Cruise Baltic becomes the first paper-free cruise network
13:26 North-Western Basin Branch of Rosmorport expands its fleet with Taifun-1000K airboat
12:44 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)