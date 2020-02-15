2020 February 15 14:51

Holland Shipyards holds keel-laying ceremony for new electrict ferry

After signing an agreement to build a new electric ferry for Brevik Fergeselskap on August 14, 2019, the keel laying ceremony has taken place on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Holland Shipyards Group. The event was attended by both the board of Brevik Fergeselskap and Holland Shipyards Group. Mr. Bjørge Fredheim from Brevik Fergeselskap had the honor of welding a part of the section.



After a joint engineering process, the ceremony signifies the start of the actual building phase of the project.



The vessel, the first fully electric ferry for Brevik Fergeselskap, will operate within the waters of Eidangerfjorden. The ferry service connects Brevik with Sandøya and Bjørkøya. The new electric ferry, with a length of 42m and a width of 11m, has the capacity to transport 98 persons and 16 vehicles (cars).



It is completely emission-free and entirely powered by battery power (1300 kWh). In addition to electric propulsion, another unique feature is a TES (thermal energy storage) system to provide heat.



The vessel fits perfectly within the green vision of both Brevik Fergeselskap and Holland Shipyards Group.



“Our goal is to find innovative and sustainable solutions that promote a smarter and greener infrastructure in our fjords. We cooperate very well with Holland Shipyards Group, challenging each other to find the best solutions for both parties.” – Borgar Slørdal, Brevik Fergeselskap



“As a shipyard with decade long experience with hybrid vessels we have gained profound experience with hybrid/electrically propelled vessels. With our experience and knowledge being challenged from out of an operational perspective, we are looking forward to continuing our good cooperation with Brevik Fergeselskap, resulting in a succesful build” - Leendert Hoogendoorn, Holland Shipyards Group.



The vessel is expected to be delivered in the second half of2020.