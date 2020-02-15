  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 15 12:43

    Virgin Voyages celebrates delivery of Scarlet Lady

    Virgin Voyages, the new lifestyle and travel brand delivering irresistible vacations in cruising, announced on February 14 that the Scarlet Lady has officially reached completion. Nearly three years in the making, Virgin Voyages formally welcomes its first ‘Lady Ship,’ Scarlet Lady in its fleet of four to the open waters, departing the shipyard in Genoa, Italy. In just 46 days, Sailors will embark on the Maiden Voyage, departing from her home port in Miami.

    On the heels of this celebratory occasion, Virgin Voyages welcomes Scarlet Lady with an industry leading approach that takes immediate action to address  climate change. Not only has the brand designed its fleet of ships to the latest energy-efficiency standards with state-of-the art equipment, Virgin Voyages is offsetting itsdirect climate change emissions through the purchase of carbon offsets. This commitment makes the brand the first cruise line to become carbon-neutral for its direct emissions footprint from its first day of commercial operation. The projects that will be supported by Scarlet Lady  will meet high-quality, internationally-recognized verification standards, including The Gold Standard and the Verified Carbon Standard.

    “It’s wonderful to welcome Scarlet Lady today,” says Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson. “I’m so proud that as we start this exciting journey, we also bring to life Virgin Voyages’ commitment to preserving the ocean and the first of many steps towards a net zero carbon future.”
    The brand has recognized that climate change is an urgent, global issue for every industry and business. Like others, Virgin Voyages’ long-term ambition is a net-zero carbon future. This will require significant advancements in technology and infrastructure, and access to solutions that remain in development. And, Virgin Voyages is committed to working with the industry to support the necessary research and development to advance carbon-free fuels and to scale commercially viable solutions.

    “The ocean is our home, and we are on a mission to protect it. The single-biggest threat facing our ocean is climate change, and we want to be part of the solution,”  said Tom McAplin, CEO and President of Virgin Voyages. “We are committed to pioneering new technologies onboard, and working with our industry peers to advance research and development for zero-carbon fuels.”
     
    Virgin Voyages is one of first cruise lines to use Climeon, a technology that utilizes heat generated from the ship’s engines to generate electricity, thereby decreasing the demand for fuel. While the industry continues to improve on the journey for readily available and commercially-viable solutions, purchasing high-quality carbon offsets allows us to take immediate action, while also supporting a long-term strategy that secures a net-zero future for the cruise industry.

    ABOUT VIRGIN VOYAGES
    Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world’s most irresistible holiday. With operations in the US, UK, and Europe, Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri.

    With its inaugural season scheduled for 2020, Virgin Voyages’ first ship the Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary design, the Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveller.

    A dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’ will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Putting a twist on luxury, which the company refers to as Rebellious Luxe, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its Sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, and many more Virgin surprises included within the voyage fare.

    Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more than 2,770 sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. Keep watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.

Другие новости по темам: Virgin Voyages, vessel delivery  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 15

14:51 Holland Shipyards holds keel-laying ceremony for new electrict ferry
13:27 USCG takes delivery of Cutter Edgar Culbertson
12:43 Virgin Voyages celebrates delivery of Scarlet Lady
11:15 European Commission working visit in the context of Military Mobility

2020 February 14

18:37 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
18:07 Canada plans to support ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping
17:49 Rates of transport security dues approved for Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin
17:26 Reconstruction of the historic FG levee completed at the Port of Riga
17:05 Vado Gateway terminal commences operations
16:51 Commissioning ceremony of Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YARMOOK
16:35 PIL to exit Transpacific market to focus on North-South trade
16:08 Keel of Wasaline’s new ferry was laid at Rauma shipyard
15:44 Rauma Marine Constructions to partner with Aalto University looking to cut emissions and increase safety in seafaring
15:19 Nauticor, Fassmer start LNG cooperation with Atair bunkering
14:21 Global Ports launches Ust-Luga – Moscow rail container service
13:57 Zvezda shipyard starts building yet another Aframax tanker for Rosnefteflot
13:35 Port of Ipswich celebrates tonnage-handling record for largest independent producer of sand and gravel in the UK
13:12 Finnlines invests in highest passenger comfort and orders two eco-friendly Superstar vessels
12:50 Finnlines strengthens its North Sea services as from week 8, 2020
12:26 Supervisory board of KN approves company's corporate strategy until 2030
12:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to Far East
11:48 Throughput of Klaipėda Port in Jan'20 exceeds that of Latvia’s ports for the first time in the history
11:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland & West Med to Asia
11:09 Fincantieri presents “Scarlet Lady” in Genoa Sestri Ponente
10:54 Klaipėda Port’s canal to be deepened to 15 meters
10:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from East Med & Black Sea to Asia
10:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 14
10:09 PCC Intermodal marks 10 years of work in the Port of Hamburg
09:55 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $56.31, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.06% to $51.45
09:41 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 421 points
09:00 Port of Long Beach сargo volume down 4.6% to 626,829 TEU in January 2020

2020 February 13

18:30 Korean Register launches new apps and online service for customers
18:06 PSA Marine announces acquisition of Tramarsa Flota
17:52 Vice Admiral Kulakov, RF Navy’s large anti-submarine ship, returns to Severomorsk
17:35 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:19 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 20.46 million tonnes in January 2020, up 0.8% YoY
17:05 APM Terminals Poti formally restarts port expansion permit process
16:58 MSC confirms long-standing commitment to reducing CO2 emissions
16:55 Scorpio Bulkers announces sale and leaseback agreements for three dry bulk vessels
16:43 MSC announces cooperation agreement with SM Line
16:40 DP World agrees to acquire a majority stake in TIS container terminal in the Port of Yuzhny, Ukraine
16:37 European Union prepares to provide a subsidy for a project to store CO₂ from industry in Antwerp, Ghent, Zeeland and Rotterdam
16:20 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in January 2020, down 15% Y-o-Y
16:05 Floatel and Prosafe discontinue merger agreement
15:36 Damen to supply five coastal ferries to Zanzibar Government
15:31 IDF provides Vyborg Shipyard with RUB 700 million loan for construction of trawlers and crab catchers
15:17 Port of Rotterdam throughput amounted to 469.4 million tonnes in 2019
15:08 HHLA container throughput up 3.3 percent to 7.6 million TEU
14:37 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2019 grew by 8.8% to 1.2 million tonnes (table)
14:03 Tolbukhin tugboat joins fleet of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch
13:42 Cruise Baltic becomes the first paper-free cruise network
13:26 North-Western Basin Branch of Rosmorport expands its fleet with Taifun-1000K airboat
12:44 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:55 Chief Secretary launches consultation on freeports at ABP’s Port of Southampton
11:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Mediterranean ports to Indian Sub-continent
10:40 Meyer Turku Shipyard begins hull assembly of Costa Toscana
10:09 ZIM updates Asia - Pacific North West services from April 2020
10:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 13
09:59 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.02% to $55.78, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.27% to $51.17