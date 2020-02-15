2020 February 15 11:15

European Commission working visit in the context of Military Mobility

The Port of Rotterdam Authority said that on Monday the 10th of February, a delegation from the European Commission's transport and mobility department visited the port of Rotterdam in the context of military mobility.



Militaire Mobiliteit

Together with a delegation from the Dutch Ministry of Defense and Infrastructure and Water management, Mr. Colson and Mr. Jalali exchanged views on the practicalities of events in the case of military operations, when military transports visit ports with a destination in the European mainland. Such transports regularly take place in the Rotterdam port successfully on a regular basis.



In March 2018, the European Commission presented its Military Mobility Action Plan. The action plan forms the basis for effective and coordinated military mobility throughout the EU.



At the beginning of 2019, the Commission indicated parts of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) suitable for military transport that need to be adapted. Consider, for example, the free height of the load capacity of bridges.



In the EU budget, the Commission takes into account additional financial support for projects that are suitable for military and civil transport (dual use) and makes € 6.5 billion available for this cause. Last Monday's working visit, provided the Commission useful information on how these funds can be implemented in the most effective way.