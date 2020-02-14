2020 February 14 18:37

OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services

OOCL updates announcement from February 7 on the withdrawal of the Trans-Pacific sailings and the changes.

Pacific China Central 1 (PCC1)

Port rotation: Ningbo > Shanghai > Long Beach > Pusan > Ningbo

Void sailings from Ningbo on February 1st , February 8th and February 15th



Pacific China Central 2 (PCC2)

Port rotation: Shanghai > Ningbo > Long Beach > Seattle > Lianyungang > Shanghai

Void sailings from Shanghai on February 7th



Pacific Vietnam China South (PVCS)

Port rotation: Cai Mep > Hong Kong > Yantian > Kaoshiung > Long Beach > Kaoshiung > Cai Mep

Void sailing from Cai Mep on February 6th



Pacific China South 1 (PCS1)

Port rotation: Fuqing > Nansha > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Los Angeles > Oakland > Fuqing

Void sailings from Fuqing January 26th , February 2nd , and February 23rd



Pacific China South 2 (PCS2)

Port rotation: Taipei > Xiamen > Shekou > Yantian > Los Angeles > Oakland > Taipei

Void sailings from Taipei on January 27th , February 10th and February 17th



Pacific China North 1 (PCN1)

Port rotation: Tianjin > Qingdao > Shanghai > Prince Rupert > Los Angeles > Oakland > Tianjin

Void sailings from Tianjin on February 8th and February 15th



South East Asia Pendulum (SEAP) - PSW

Port rotation: Port Kelang > Singapore > Jakarta > Laem Chabang > Cai Mep > Los Angeles > Oakland > Hong Kong

Void sailing from Port Kelang February 5th

Note: All Port Kelang, Singapore, Laem Chabang and Cai Mep cargoes will be trans-shipped at Xiamen on the same week of PCS1 service



Vietnam China South (VCS)

Port rotation: Cai Mep > Haiphong > Nansha > Hong Kong > Yantian > Long Beach > Yantian > Cai Mep

Void sailings from Cai Mep on January 25th and February 8th



Pacific North West 1 (PNW1)

Port rotation: Shekou > Hong Kong > Yantian > Kaoshiung > Vancouver > Seattle > Pusan > Kaoshiung > Shekou

Void sailings from Shekou on February 1st, February 8th and February 22nd



Pacific North West 2 (PNW2)

Port rotation: Yantian > Xiamen > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Seattle > Vancouver > Qingdao

Void sailings from Yantian on January 27th, February 3rd and February 10th



Pacific North West 3 (PNW3)

Port rotation: Yantian > Kaoshiung > Shanghai > Ningbo > Tacoma > Vancouver > Tokyo > Osaka > Qingdao > Yantian

Void sailing from Yantian on February 2nd



Pacific North West 4 (PNW4)

Port rotation: Hong Kong > Yantian > Ningbo > Shanghai > Prince Rupert > Vancouver > Hong Kong

Void sailings from Hong Kong on February 4th and February 11th



East Coast Express 1 (ECX1)

Port rotation: Cai Mep > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Shanghai > Colon > New York > Savannah > Charleston > Cai Mep

Void sailing from Cai Mep on February 3rd



East Coast Express 2 (ECX2)

Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Qingdao

Void sailings from Qingdao on February 2nd and February 9th

South East Asia Pendulum (SEAP) - USEC

Port rotation: Hong Kong > Cai Mep > Singapore > Port Kelang > Colombo > Halifax > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Charleston > Port Kelang

Void sailing from Hong Kong on February 4th



East Coast China 2 (ECC2)

Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Colon > Savannah > Charleston > Boston > New York > Colon > Qingdao

Void sailings from Qingdao on February 5th and February 18th

Gulf Coast China 1 (GCC1)

Port rotation: Hong Kong > Shekou > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Houston > Mobile > New Orleans > Tampa > Miami > Singapore > Hong Kong

Void sailings from Hong Kong on January 31st and February 6th

Gulf Coast China 2 (GCC2)

Port rotation: Shanghai > Ningbo > Xiamen > Yantian > Houston > Mobile > Tampa > Shanghai

Void sailing from Shanghai on February 2nd

