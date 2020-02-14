2020 February 14 16:35

PIL to exit Transpacific market to focus on North-South trade

Pacific International Lines’ (PIL) will be withdrawing its services from the Transpacific market, the company said in its release.

As a result of this service re-alignment, PIL’s last Transpacific sailing will be in March 2020.

PIL has taken this decision as part of a wider strategic review of its business. Henceforth, PIL will focus on further strengthening its position in the North-South Trade such as Africa, Middle East / Red Sea, India Sub-Continent, Latin America, and Oceania.

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is in the world’s top 10 containership operators and is the largest shipowner in Southeast Asia. PIL owns and operates a fleet of around 150 containerships, bulkers and multi-purpose vessels, serving more than 500 locations in over 90 countries worldwide.