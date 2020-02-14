  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 14 14:21

    Global Ports launches Ust-Luga – Moscow rail container service

    Ust-Luga Container Terminal introduced into its timetable a regular fast container service bound to Vorsino (Tascom terminal). The first train of the new service arrived in Moscow on 10 February, Global Ports says in a press release.

    The new service is scheduled to operate once a week. The service will be focused on conventional container cargo, the cargo mix to include consumer goods and construction materials. The new route will provide the terminal’s customers with a convenient, safe and cost-effective way to deliver goods to end users. Fixed transit time will allow the customers of Global Ports to plan their stock and production capacity and streamline their sales and production.

    The Ust-Luga – Moscow service was opened in line with the strategy to develop customer services at Global Ports’ terminals. The new railway route will enable the customers to choose a delivery method and will give them a number of advantages – stable rates valid for 1 calendar year, ability to ship any batches of cargo (as small as one container), including heavy containers up to 28 tons. Electronic document exchange facility is available for the new service and it is integrated within the Global Ports customer portal.

    The new route is of interest to exporters as a method of receiving empty equipment for their export shipments. After unloading in Moscow, a customer may ship an empty container to the production site at a lower cost as compared to the cost of direct shipment from Saint Petersburg.

    Ust Luga Container Terminal is the first deepwater container terminal in the North West of Russia. It specializes in container and coal handling. ULCT operates in the territory of a deep-water sea commercial port of Ust Luga and provides a convenient and fast route for delivery of cargoes to the Central Russia by truck or rail. The terminal is a partnership between the Global Ports Group(80%) and a German company Eurogate Group (20%). The coal yard at ULCT has necessary equipment that minimizes the impact of coal handling operations upon the environment.

    Site area – 38.9 ha

    Capacity – 225,000 TEUs

    Coal handling capacity – 1 mln tons

    Berth length – 440 m

    Berth depth – 13.5 m

    Container yard capacity – 7,500 TEUs

    Reefer yard capacity – 420 plugs

    Coal yard capacity – 100,000 tons

    Railway front – 5,008 m (7 tracks)

    Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container volumes.

    Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

    Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holding companies in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global terminal network of 74 ports and 117 inland services facilities, giving the company a global presence in 58 countries. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).

2020 February 14

