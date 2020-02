2020 February 14 12:03

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to Far East

Valid for sailings commencing on March 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd's Ocean Tariff rate for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube) standard containers on the Eastbound trade from Mediterranean to Far East (excl. Japan) will be as follows: