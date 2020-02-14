2020 February 14 11:30

CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland & West Med to Asia

CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates on Reefers will increase as from March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland & West Mediterranean base ports

Destination Range: To China, Hong Kong SAR, North & South Asia base ports

Cargo: Reefer

Date of application: March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.

Below are the FAK rates for a sample list of corridors, commodities and container types where the rate increase is effective