-
2020 February 14 11:30
CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland & West Med to Asia
CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates on Reefers will increase as from March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland & West Mediterranean base ports
Destination Range: To China, Hong Kong SAR, North & South Asia base ports
Cargo: Reefer
Date of application: March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.
Below are the FAK rates for a sample list of corridors, commodities and container types where the rate increase is effective0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM