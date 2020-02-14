  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 14 10:30

    CMA CGM announces FAK rates for reefers from East Med & Black Sea to Asia

    CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates on Reefers will increase as from March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.

    These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
     Origin Range: From East Mediterranean & Black Sea base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)
     Destination Range: To China, Hong Kong SAR, North & South Asia base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)
     Date of application: March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.
     Amount from East Med: USD 4,900 per Reefer unit
     Amount from Black Sea: USD 5,500 per Reefer unit

