  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 14 09:41

    Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    The growth of global oil prices driven by information about the reserves in the USA has slowed down.

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $205 pmt (-$5).

    Average price of MGO - $510 pmt.

    Average price of ULSFO - $460 pmt.

    Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $405 pmt (-$5).

    Bunker prices flat at the port of Rotterdam.

    - IFO-380 НS - $287
    -  MGO - $488
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $475
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $460

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

