2020 February 14 09:00

Port of Long Beach сargo volume down 4.6% to 626,829 TEU in January 2020

Cargo volume was down slightly in January at the Port of Long Beach, compared to the same month in 2019.

Terminal operators and dockworkers moved 626,829 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, down 4.6% compared to January 2019. Imports decreased 4.3% to 309,961 TEUs, while exports dropped 7.4% to 108,624 TEUs. Empty containers sent overseas declined 3.7% to 208,244 TEUs.

“The new year is starting with a new set of challenges that are impacting importers and exporters, but we remain optimistic and expect to see modest growth in 2020,” said Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach. “We are collaborating with our industry partners to focus on long-term growth, sustainability and the reliable movement of goods through the Port of Long Beach.”