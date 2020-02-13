2020 February 13 17:52

Vice Admiral Kulakov, RF Navy’s large anti-submarine ship, returns to Severomorsk

Today, a large anti-submarine ship "Vice Admiral Kulakov", which performed tasks in the far sea zone for two and a half months, arrived at the main base of the Northern Fleet – Severomorsk, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The official meeting of the ship was attended by the Deputy commander of the Northern Fleet, Vice Admiral Oleg Golubev. He congratulated the crew on the successful completion of their tasks, noting that the North Sea Fleet is ready to operate in both northern and southern latitudes. According to the naval tradition, the commander of the ship, captain of the 1st rank Alexander Yezeyev, was handed a roast pig by Vice Admiral Oleg Golubev.

During the event, the distinguished servicemen were awarded.

The large anti-submarine ship "Vice-Admiral Kulakov" sailed from Severomorsk on December 3. In 72 days, the ship passed more than 14 thousand nautical miles through the Barents Sea, the Norwegian sea, the Northern sea, the Mediterranean sea, and the Black sea. Made a business call in the Greek port of Piraeus and together with the missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" took part in a joint exercise of the naval forces of the Northern and Black Sea Fleets in January this year.

The ship is part of the arctic group of the Northern Fleet, formed on the basis of the Kola flotilla of various forces and repeatedly, including in 2019, took part in campaigns along the Northern sea route. "Vice-Admiral Kulakov" is the only combat ships of the Northern Fleet of the first rank in the Arctic who passed all sea from the Barents to the Bering and took part in securing the landing forces of the amphibious troops on unequipped coast near the village of Egvekinot in Chukotka.