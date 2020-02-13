2020 February 13 17:19

Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 20.46 million tonnes in January 2020, up 0.8% YoY

In January 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo (+0.8%, year-on-year) with the higherst growth registered in the segments of grain, coal, fertilizers andmetal, the Port Authority statistics said.

The share of liquid bulk cargo which used to make the bulk of the port’s throughput fell to 46% with the growth seen in transshipment of RO-RO, general and dry bulk cargo.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2018, the port handled 20.3 million tonnes of cargo.