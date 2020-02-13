2020 February 13 16:55

Scorpio Bulkers announces sale and leaseback agreements for three dry bulk vessels

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has agreed to sell and leaseback two Ultramax vessels (SBI Cronos and SBI Achilles) and one Kamsarmax vessel (SBI Lynx) to Ocean Yield ASA for a total financing consideration of $62.8 million, the company said in its release.

Upon completion, which is estimated to take place in the first quarter of 2020, the company’s liquidity is expected to increase by up to $33.6 million after the repayment of outstanding debt. The company will also be able to drawdown on an additional tranche of up to $4.5 million in aggregate for installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems (“scrubbers”) on the three vessels.

As part of the agreements, the company will bareboat charter-in the SBI Cronos for a period of nine years, the SBI Achilles for a period of ten years and the SBI Lynx for a period of twelve years. In addition, the company has several purchase options during the charter period of each agreement. There is also a purchase option for each vessel upon the expiration of each agreement.

These lease financing arrangements are subject to customary conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation.

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an operating fleet of 58 vessels consisting of 52 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels), and six time chartered-in vessels (including five Kamsarmax vessels and one Ultramax vessel). The company’s owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.6 million dwt and all of the company’s owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt.