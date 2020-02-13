2020 February 13 18:06

PSA Marine announces acquisition of Tramarsa Flota

PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd (“PSA Marine”) had completed the 100% acquisition of Tramarsa Flota S.A. and its subsidiaries (“Tramarsa Flota”) in Peru from the Grupo Romero, the company said in its release.

Tramarsa Flota was incorporated in 1994 and its head office is located in Lima, Peru. Tramarsa Flota is a premier port services company that provides an integrated service offering of towage, pilotage, launch boat and offshore services in 10 major ports along the Peruvian coastline. It owns 45 vessels, including 17 tugs, 23 launches and five support vessels for diving activities and other marine services, and is managed by a team ofover 600highly professional and dedicated people.

With the acquisition of Tramarsa Flota, PSA Marine now operates in over seven countries globally with a strong fleet of more than 100 harbour crafts and 300 harbour pilots.

About PSA Marine

PSA Marine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, is a leading harbour and terminal towage operator, and pilotage services provider. PSA Marine owns and operates more than 70 tugs in Peru, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Oman and Southeast Asia with flagship operations in Singapore.PSA Marine also providescrew transfer servicesfor offshore wind marketin Europe and Taiwan.

About Tramarsa Flota

Tramarsa Flota is the leading company of maritime services alongthe Peruvian coastline. With a team of 600 dedicated professionals including 30 exclusive marine pilots, Tramarsa Flotaprovides an integrated service offering of towage, pilotage, launch boat and offshore services.