  • 2020 February 13 16:20

    Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in January 2020, down 15% Y-o-Y

    Freight volume handled at the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania, in January 2019 fell by 15%, year-on-year, to 3.4 million tonnes, the Port Authority statistics said. Together with the Butinge Terminal the port’s throughput totaled 3.99 million tonnes.

    State-run Port of Klaipeda, the northernmost ice-free port on the East coast of the Baltic Sea, is the largest Lithuanian transport hub, connecting sea and inland traffic lanes. IN 2019, the Port of Klaipeda handled 46.3 million tonnes of cargo.

