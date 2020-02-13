2020 February 13 17:05

APM Terminals Poti formally restarts port expansion permit process

APM Terminals Poti has re-initiated the process of obtaining the necessary permits with a firm intention to build the new deep-water multipurpose port in Poti, the company said in its release.

On February 11, 2020, APM Terminals submitted application to the Technical and Construction Supervision Agency to obtain the permit for land usage for construction of the new deep-water port in Poti. This is initial stage of the three-stage formal procedure for construction permit issuance.

As APM Terminals has clearly stated in recent discussions with the Government of Georgia, the company is fully committed to expand Poti Sea Port to provide Georgia with a modern gateway that will serve vessels of the Panamax class and greatly contribute to the country’s economy by increasing capacity of the logistic corridor.

“By submitting our land usage applications, we once again emphasize our readiness to proceed. It is imperative that we get it expedited in order to have the go-live in Q2 2022 as planned. Our sincerest hope that this application will be looked upon favourably and that in the nearest future we can commence with our $250m of foreign direct investment and deploy our leading global expertise to build and successfully operate much needed deep-water port in Georgia” said Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti.