  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 13 16:37

    European Union prepares to provide a subsidy for a project to store CO₂ from industry in Antwerp, Ghent, Zeeland and Rotterdam

    The European Union is prepared in principle to provide a subsidy for a project to store CO₂ from industry in Antwerp, Ghent, Zeeland and Rotterdam beneath the North Sea, Port of Rotterdam said in its release. This was revealed in the list of energy projects that the European Parliament approved on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 and that, as a result, received ‘Project of Common Interest’ (PCI) status.

    The Porthos project is in preparation in Rotterdam. This will enable various companies to supply CO₂ to a transport pipeline that runs straight through the port area. The CO₂ will be transported via this pipeline to an empty gas field beneath the North Sea for permanent storage. Industry in Antwerp, Ghent, Terneuzen and Vlissingen does not have access to empty gas fields off the coast. Investigations will be conducted to assess whether this industry can be connected to the Rotterdam system via a pipeline. The objective is to emit less CO₂ into the atmosphere, helping to combat climate change.

    The capture and storage of CO₂ (Carbon Capture and Storage, CCS) is one of the tracks in the transition towards a climate-neutral industry by 2050. Other tracks include the production of green hydrogen, electrification, use of CO₂ and recycling. It is expected that CCS will be used in the relatively short term and that in the longer term more fundamental changes in the industry will be possible. CCS enables CO₂ to be removed from the atmosphere within a relatively short period of time and for relatively low costs. Collaboration on this keeps the costs as low as possible.

    The port management (North Sea Port, Port of Antwerp and the Port of Rotterdam Authority) are jointly investigating how the infrastructure between the ports should look. They are doing this under the name ‘CO₂ TransPorts’. As the European Union considers CCS to be an important tool in combating climate change, the CO₂ TransPorts research has received PCI status. CCS also plays an important role in the European Green Deal as a means to combat climate change. In 2020, the three ports can apply for a subsidy from a European fund for infrastructure, the ‘Connecting Europe Facility’. The PCI status is valid for two years (2020 and 2021). After this, the companies must submit a new application.

    Industry in the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and North Sea Port are already connected by various pipelines. Pipelines are a reliable, safe and environmentally friendly means of transport. The refineries in Antwerp and Vlissingen have been obtaining crude oil by pipeline from Rotterdam for years.

    In Rotterdam, the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Gasunie and EBN are now collaborating on Porthos: the system for the transportation and storage of CO₂ beneath the North Sea. According to planning, the first CO₂ will be stored by the end of 2023. The first phase is expected to only involve CO₂ from companies in Rotterdam. In the meantime, North Sea Port and the Port of Antwerp will be investigating the options of laying joint pipelines in their areas to which industry can connect. These local pipelines could then be connected with Rotterdam Porthos in a subsequent phase. As well as studying the feasibility, CO₂ TransPorts will also be investigating the timing and amount of CO₂ that can be stored.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam, North Sea Port, Port of Antwerp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 13

17:05 APM Terminals Poti formally restarts port expansion permit process
16:58 MSC confirms long-standing commitment to reducing CO2 emissions
16:55 Scorpio Bulkers announces sale and leaseback agreements for three dry bulk vessels
16:43 MSC announces cooperation agreement with SM Line
16:40 DP World agrees to acquire a majority stake in TIS container terminal in the Port of Yuzhny, Ukraine
16:37 European Union prepares to provide a subsidy for a project to store CO₂ from industry in Antwerp, Ghent, Zeeland and Rotterdam
16:20 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in January 2020, down 15% Y-o-Y
16:05 Floatel and Prosafe discontinue merger agreement
15:36 Damen to supply five coastal ferries to Zanzibar Government
15:31 IDF provides Vyborg Shipyard with RUB 700 million loan for construction of trawlers and crab catchers
15:17 Port of Rotterdam throughput amounted to 469.4 million tonnes in 2019
15:08 HHLA container throughput up 3.3 percent to 7.6 million TEU
14:37 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2019 grew by 8.8% to 1.2 million tonnes (table)
14:03 Tolbukhin tugboat joins fleet of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch
13:42 Cruise Baltic becomes the first paper-free cruise network
13:26 North-Western Basin Branch of Rosmorport expands its fleet with Taifun-1000K airboat
12:44 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:55 Chief Secretary launches consultation on freeports at ABP’s Port of Southampton
11:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Mediterranean ports to Indian Sub-continent
10:40 Meyer Turku Shipyard begins hull assembly of Costa Toscana
10:09 ZIM updates Asia - Pacific North West services from April 2020
10:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 13
09:59 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.02% to $55.78, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.27% to $51.17
09:38 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2020 fell by 20% Y-o-Y to 823,700 tonnes
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 421 points
09:02 London P&I Club presents practical advice on holds and hatches to enhance seafarer safety and reduce cargo claims
08:58 Port of Cork commences assembly of STS cranes for Cork Container Terminal

2020 February 12

18:27 VPLP and CNIM developed OceanWings sail designs as wind propulsion for yachts and merchant ships
18:05 Grindrod Shipping announces agreement to acquire additional 33.25% stake in IVS Bulk JV
17:53 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2020 fell by 75% Y-o-Y to 21,100 tonnes
17:27 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2020 grew by 1.7% to 68.6 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
17:04 Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC Cruises
16:04 Royal IHC and the trade unions work together for Dutch submarine replacement programme
15:56 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2020 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.54 million tonnes
15:25 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 6.01 million tonnes
15:04 Bernhard Schulte convicted of unlawful discharge of bilge waste, agrees to pay $1.75 mln fine
14:30 Euronav announces acquisition of three VLCCs under construction
14:20 Port of Ust-Luga handled 9.07 million tonnes in January 2020, up 3% Y-o-Y
14:01 Port of Oakland containerized import volume up 7.3 percent in January 2019
13:37 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 5,000 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, down 28.6% Y-o-Y
13:19 Damen develops BWT Ex deckhouse
13:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with BHP
12:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in January 2020 grew by 5% to 4.69 million tonnes
12:01 Seanergy Maritime announces successful completion of its IMO2020 compliance plan
11:25 LR awards HHI approval in principle for HDF-3800 frigate design
11:24 TSHD Yury Maslyukov, new ship of Rosmorport, arrives in Kaliningrad
11:02 Austal Philippines launches 109 metre catamaran ferry
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 12
10:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to build five crab catchers of КСП01 design by November 2024
09:56 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.74% to $54.95, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.3% to $50.59
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 418 points

2020 February 11

18:07 International independent shipbroker IFCHOR appoints new joint CEO
17:59 Delo Group and the Government of the Sakhalin Region concluded a Cooperation Agreement
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd and HHLA to continue collaboration
17:03 Capbreton goes green with all-electric passenger ferry
16:54 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 294,100 tonnes of cargo in Jan’2020, down 23.1% Y-o-Y
16:29 LUKOIL-MarineBunker acquires two bunkering tankers
16:05 Wärtsilä receives type approval for its SceneScan position reference system by the DNV GL
15:41 MAN Energy Solution launches open initiative for digital data integration and collaboration