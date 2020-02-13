2020 February 13 18:30

Korean Register launches new apps and online service for customers

Korean Register (KR) has released a newly-upgraded suite of online services for customers. The new services include KR e-Fleet v2 for fleet management, KR e-MESIS v2 for managing the inspection and approval of material and equipment and KR EDAS v2 for electronic drawing approval.

The online services, which are offered through websites and mobile apps, allow customers to manage their fleet, as well as apply for the inspection and approval of both equipment and materials. Customers can also expect to receive support for drawing approval without the need for paper documents. The KR e-Fleet v2 application’s fleet management system provides a vessel management mobile service, designed to let users check the status of ship inspection applications from their phone.

Additionally, users can get information relating to the inspection, audit and location of a ship, all in real-time. These services were formerly provided through the website, by the existing KR e-Fleet. The Global Network also provides information on the KR branch nearest to a customer’s location. Furthermore, the KR e-Fleet v2 website has added a new function to facilitate ship management by linking the ship's location and inspection (audit) details. KR e-MESIS, a total management system for the inspection and approval of material and equipment, has simultaneously launched a website and app. The KR e-MESIS v2 app, newly introduced this year, allows users to apply for the inspection of equipment and materials anywhere in the world. The app also lets users check information on related certificates.

The Korean Register (KR) was established in 1960 with the purpose of promoting safety of life, property and the protection of the marine environment. KR currently classes an international fleet of 3,050 vessels totaling 68 million GT. It is headquartered in Busan, South Korea with a network of 66 offices around the world. KR is authorized to perform statutory and certification services in 80 countries around the world.