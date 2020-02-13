2020 February 13 14:37

Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2019 grew by 8.8% to 1.2 million tonnes (table)

In January 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 1.2 million tonnes of cargo (+8.8%, year-on-year), the port authority says.

According to the statement, transshipment of dry bulk cargo grew by 38.3% to 185,130 tonnes, container throughput grew by 9.6% to 41,900 TEUs.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers increased by 4.1% to 47,560 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic increased by 13.9% to 715,470 people.

The number of ship calls grew by 12.9% to 586.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.