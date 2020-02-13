2020 February 13 13:42

Cruise Baltic becomes the first paper-free cruise network

Cruise Baltic says it has become the first cruise network to become completely paperless. The initiative is in line with the ambition for the Baltic Sea to be the most sustainable cruise destination in the world. Printed material is history at Cruise Baltic. The action to become paper-free is in line with the cruise network’s ambition for the Baltic Sea to become the most sustainable cruise destination in the world. The paperless initiative means that from now on, Cruise Baltic does not print any brochures or leaflets at all to any markets. Thereby, the network becomes the first completely paper-free cruise network.

“To be the first paper-free cruise network was important to us and a natural step on our sustainable journey. We think sustainability into everything we do, and it is crucial if we want to be leading the green agenda that we are sustainable throughout our organization and at the same time, we hope to inspire our partners,” explains Claus Bødker, Director of Cruise Baltic.

The only printed materials the network has left are business cards, which are made of 100% recycled t-shirt offcuts that would otherwise normally get thrown away.

Sustainability in all actions

Cruise Baltic tries to convey and inspire to sustainability through production of booths at trade shows. The booth at Seatrade Europe last year, was a prime example of thinking sustainability into all parts of the work, as it was made from recycled and re-usable materials complemented by sustainable furniture.

“We take all these steps in a sustainable direction, because we find it important to contribute to a better environment. Actions speak louder than words,” says Claus Bødker. The paperless initiative is just a small part of the many sustainable actions taken by Cruise Baltic. In 2019, 29 partners signed ‘The Cruise Baltic Sustainability Manifesto’ at the Baltic Sustainable Cruise Conference in Copenhagen. The manifesto was created together with all partners of Cruise Baltic as a joint vision towards a more sustainable region.

Cruise Baltic was founded in 2004 and today it includes 30 ports and destinations in the Baltic Sea Region. The network offers easy access, great service, high standards, and full integration between ports and cities throughout the region.