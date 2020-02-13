2020 February 13 12:44

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

The growth of global oil prices driven by information about the reserves in the USA has slowed down.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $282 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $623 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $625.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker market at the port of Singapore sees mixed price movements.

- IFO-380 НS - $313

- VLSFO 0,5% - $510

- MGO - $523

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

