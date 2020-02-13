  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 13 10:40

    Meyer Turku Shipyard begins hull assembly of Costa Toscana

    The hull assembly of Costa Toscana, a 185 000 gross tonnage LNG powered cruise ship began today at Meyer Turku shipyard with traditional lucky coins being placed on the keel blocks. Costa Toscana will enter service in late summer of 2021, the shipbuilding company says in a press release.

    “This symbolic moment in the construction of Costa Toscana marks a further step forward in the use of LNG in the cruise sector. We were the first in the world to believe in this innovation five years ago, when we ordered these new ships, starting a transformation process toward make tourism increasingly sustainable” - said Neil Palomba, President of Costa Cruises. "LNG is currently the solution that allows the best and most immediate results to be achieved in terms of reducing the environmental impact of ships.”

    Toscana is a sister ship to Costa Smeralda, now sailing in the Mediterranean. Even with good feedback from the cruise passengers Meyer Turku CEO Jan Meyer reminds that every ship is an evolution from the previous one.

    “We are always building on the learnings of previous ships, but Costa Toscana will also have totally new designs in many features to inspire her passengers. Today is the day when this all starts to become visible in the form of one beautiful ship”, Jan Meyer comments.

    The passengers have described Costa Smeralda as a very beautiful and entertaining ship. The crew onboard have already learned to trust her capabilities at sea.

    “Costa Smeralda truly became an icon of Italy’s finest designs and our passengers very much appreciate this style. For Costa Toscana we will build on the innovative and now proven LNG-propulsion ship technology from Costa Smeralda”, Neil Palomba comments.

    At Meyer Turku shipyard today, the lucky coins were placed on the keel blocks by senior management from Meyer Turku and Costa Cruises along with VIP guests. The mayor of Turku, Ms. Minna Arve was a guest of honor and acted as the godmother of the ceremony.

    “I’m very proud of Costa Cruises’ brave vision and the world-class know-how of Meyer Turku and also of the cooperation that will once again create a jewel of a cruise ship built in Turku”, Minna Arve says.

    When finished, Costa Toscana will be one of the most environmentally safe cruise ships in the world. By using LNG as fuel Costa Toscana will have virtually no sulfur dioxide emissions (zero emissions) and particulate matter (95-100% reduction). LNG also significantly reduces emissions of nitrogen oxides (85% direct reduction) and CO2 (reduction of up to 20%).

Другие новости по темам: Meyer Turku, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 13

10:40 Meyer Turku Shipyard begins hull assembly of Costa Toscana
10:09 ZIM updates Asia - Pacific North West services from April 2020
10:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 13
09:59 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.02% to $55.78, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.27% to $51.17
09:38 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2020 fell by 20% Y-o-Y to 823,700 tonnes
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 421 points
09:02 London P&I Club presents practical advice on holds and hatches to enhance seafarer safety and reduce cargo claims
08:58 Port of Cork commences assembly of STS cranes for Cork Container Terminal

2020 February 12

18:27 VPLP and CNIM developed OceanWings sail designs as wind propulsion for yachts and merchant ships
18:05 Grindrod Shipping announces agreement to acquire additional 33.25% stake in IVS Bulk JV
17:53 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2020 fell by 75% Y-o-Y to 21,100 tonnes
17:27 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2020 grew by 1.7% to 68.6 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
17:04 Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC Cruises
16:04 Royal IHC and the trade unions work together for Dutch submarine replacement programme
15:56 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2020 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.54 million tonnes
15:25 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 6.01 million tonnes
15:04 Bernhard Schulte convicted of unlawful discharge of bilge waste, agrees to pay $1.75 mln fine
14:30 Euronav announces acquisition of three VLCCs under construction
14:20 Port of Ust-Luga handled 9.07 million tonnes in January 2020, up 3% Y-o-Y
14:01 Port of Oakland containerized import volume up 7.3 percent in January 2019
13:37 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 5,000 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, down 28.6% Y-o-Y
13:19 Damen develops BWT Ex deckhouse
13:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with BHP
12:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in January 2020 grew by 5% to 4.69 million tonnes
12:01 Seanergy Maritime announces successful completion of its IMO2020 compliance plan
11:25 LR awards HHI approval in principle for HDF-3800 frigate design
11:24 TSHD Yury Maslyukov, new ship of Rosmorport, arrives in Kaliningrad
11:02 Austal Philippines launches 109 metre catamaran ferry
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 12
10:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to build five crab catchers of КСП01 design by November 2024
09:56 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.74% to $54.95, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.3% to $50.59
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 418 points

2020 February 11

18:07 International independent shipbroker IFCHOR appoints new joint CEO
17:59 Delo Group and the Government of the Sakhalin Region concluded a Cooperation Agreement
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd and HHLA to continue collaboration
17:03 Capbreton goes green with all-electric passenger ferry
16:54 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 294,100 tonnes of cargo in Jan’2020, down 23.1% Y-o-Y
16:29 LUKOIL-MarineBunker acquires two bunkering tankers
16:05 Wärtsilä receives type approval for its SceneScan position reference system by the DNV GL
15:41 MAN Energy Solution launches open initiative for digital data integration and collaboration
15:16 German Maritime Cluster and World Maritime University move their relationship to new level
14:37 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2020 fell by 9.4% Y-o-Y to 1.43 million tonnes
14:12 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2020 grew by 1.7% to 68.58 million tonnes
13:48 TT Club advises transport operators on their liabilities as a consequence of the coronavirus
13:29 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:55 TransContainer reports its Financial Results under Russian Accounting Standards for the 2019
12:30 Delegation of Rosmorport managers to participate in Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress
12:01 AAL launches Europe – Middle East / India – Asia monthly liner service
11:33 Report on microplastics in the Baltic Sea provides a common baseline for policy-makers and researchers
11:10 BW LPG declares option for additional four LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing our investment to eight
10:56 Szczecin-Świnoujście seaports handled 32,174,800 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 3.3% YoY
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11
10:30 Damen delivers Long Range Ocean Patrol Vessel to the Mexican Navy
09:52 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 2.13 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.28% to $53.95, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.15% to $50.14
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 411 points

2020 February 10

18:12 SCF Angara’s crew rescues seven fishermen in Gulf of Finland
17:55 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet makes business call at port of Oman
17:33 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 570,400 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, up 0.4 % Y-o-Y