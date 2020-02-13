2020 February 13 09:38

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2020 fell by 20% Y-o-Y to 823,700 tonnes

In January 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 823,700 tonnes of cargo, down 20%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo dropped by 37% to 94,000 tonnes including 52,600 tonnes of coal (-54%) and 38,000 tonnes of other cargoes (-32%).

Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 34% to 242,500, general cargo – by 16% to 91,700 tonnes.

The port also handled 58,300 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (-19%) and 254,400 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+13%) including 135,700 tonnes of oil products (+87%), 70,100 tonnes of crude oil (+32%), 46,300 tonnes of food cargo (-53%) and 2,300 tonnes of chemicals (-53%).

The port’s container throughput decreased by 18%, year-on-year, to 18,652 TEUs.