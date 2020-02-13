2020 February 13 09:02

London P&I Club presents practical advice on holds and hatches to enhance seafarer safety and reduce cargo claims

The London P&I Club launched comprehensive guidance to help seafarers and ship operators protect themselves further.

The new guidance contains a wealth of illustrated practical advice that clearly demonstrates how seafarers should behave when working in cargo holds and around hatches. Advice includes not working alone, checking toxicity levels, ensuring ladders and other access arrangements are secure, and precautions to take when fumigating. A range of cargo damage examples are given to show how poor-performing hatches can negatively impact on the cargo itself and, ultimately, increase the likelihood of a claim. Relevant inspections and tests are also detailed alongside advice on routine maintenance and repair work.

