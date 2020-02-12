2020 February 12 14:20

Port of Ust-Luga handled 9.07 million tonnes in January 2020, up 3% Y-o-Y

In January 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 9,074,300 tonnes of cargo, up 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 17% to 3,589,000 tonnes including 2,842,600 tonnes of coal and coke (+20%, year-on-year).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo fell by 4% to 5,329,200 including 2,202,200 tonnes of crude oil (flat, year-on-year) and 3,016,700 tonnes of oil products (-2%).

Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 40% to 7,000 tonnes.



Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 58,200 tonnes (-17%).



The port’s container throughput declined by 1% to 5,122 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.