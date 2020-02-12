-
2020 February 12 14:20
Port of Ust-Luga handled 9.07 million tonnes in January 2020, up 3% Y-o-Y
In January 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 9,074,300 tonnes of cargo, up 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 17% to 3,589,000 tonnes including 2,842,600 tonnes of coal and coke (+20%, year-on-year).
Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo fell by 4% to 5,329,200 including 2,202,200 tonnes of crude oil (flat, year-on-year) and 3,016,700 tonnes of oil products (-2%).
Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 40% to 7,000 tonnes.
Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 58,200 tonnes (-17%).
The port’s container throughput declined by 1% to 5,122 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput 2019, thou t
Throughput 2020, thou t
2020 vs 2019, %
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
8,771.5
9,074.3
103%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
3,076.6
3,589.0
117%
Coal, coke
2,368.6
2,842.6
120%
Mineral fertilizers
343.5
412.9
120%
Other
364.5
333.5
91%
TIMBER
44.5
45.7
103%
GENERAL CARGO including:
11.7
7.0
60%
Packaged
1.3
0.7
54%
Other
10.4
6.3
61%
CONTAINERS
44.9
45.2
101%
Total teus
5,181
5,122
99%
including refrigerated containers:
20
62
up 3.1 times
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
69.9
58.2
83%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
5,523.9
5,329.2
96%
Crude oil
2,203.3
2,202.2
100%
Oil products
3,093.6
3,016.7
98%
Liquefied gas
227.0
110.3
49%
Другие новости по темам: Ust-Luga