  2020 February 12

    Krasnoye Sormovo to build five crab catchers of КСП01 design by November 2024

    Contracts signed by Krasnoye Sormovo (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) and companies of North West Fishing Consortium on construction of five crab catching ships of Project КСП01 come into effect on 10 February 2020. The shipyard says it will be the first crab catcher built by Krasnoye Sormovo.

    Under the contracts with AlfaTrade, Karapaks, FROSTER and Eta-Trade, Krasnoye Sormovo will build five ships by November 2024.

    The keels are to be laid down in May 2020. The delivery of the first ship is scheduled for 2023 with the next four ships to be delivered in 2024.

    Ships of Project КСП01 are intended for catching king crab, snow crab and other crab species at the depth between 20 and 400 m.

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 61.90 m, breadth – 15 m, maximum draft – 6.40 m, live crab tanks – 60 cbm, refrigerated cargo hold – 1,000 cbm. Class notation: KM Ice3, AUT1, PMS, TMS, BWM(T) (REF) Fishing Vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    The ship is intended for operation in the North Atlantic including the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea, the Greenland Sea and the Arctic seas.

    Project КСП01 is designed by Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

