2020 February 11 17:59

Delo Group and the Government of the Sakhalin Region concluded a Cooperation Agreement

Delo Group and the Government of the Sakhalin Region signed a Cooperation Agreement to implement joint long-term investment projects aimed at development of the transportation and logistics hub in the region, Delo Group says in a press release.



The agreement was signed by the Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko and the Senior Vice-President of Delo Group Andrey Yashchenko. The companies of the Group have a significant expertise in the transport logistics and constructions of the transport infrastructure facilities. In 2019, the Group completed constructions and launched the unique deep-water berth in the South of Russia. As the Russia’s largest intermodal container operator the Company manages port container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and the Far Eastern basins, a fleet of containers and flatcars.



“The Sakhalin Region is located at the crossroads of anchor cargo flows between Russia, the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. An optimal exploration of the transit potential may serve as an additional driver for the social-economic development of the Sakhalin region”, - said Andrey Yashchenko, Senior Vice-President of Delo Group.



“20 million tons of cargos are transported along the North Sea Route annually. This figure is expected to grow four to five times by 2025. It is necessary to make sure that the transported cargo is imported to the island, transshipped and then sent to the countries of the South-East Asia. In this case, the issue of the Sakhalin-Mainland continent bridge and the creation of an international aviation hub immediately arises. We want these three transportation arteries - railway, sea and air - to intersect in our Sakhalin”, - noted Valery Limarenko.