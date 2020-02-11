2020 February 11 18:07

International independent shipbroker IFCHOR appoints new joint CEO

Leading international independent shipbroker IFCHOR has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Giovanni Ravano alongside Emanuele Ravano as Joint Chief Executive, the company said in its release.

Giovanni Ravano is an experienced shipping professional, having served the past 20 years in various executive roles at agribusiness commodity leader Bunge and his early years as a shipbroker at IFCHOR.

IFCHOR is a highly competitive, growing, international shipbroking company which offers dry and wet bulk chartering, sale & purchase, research and financial advisory services. IFCHOR has earned the trust of its clients by providing a service based on integrity, discretion, intelligence and professionalism since 1977. The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with a network of 12 offices in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and the USA. It delivers a high quality, service minded approach through a proactive, strong team of professionals.