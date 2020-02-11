2020 February 11 16:54

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 294,100 tonnes of cargo in Jan’2020, down 23.1% Y-o-Y

In January 2020, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port (Vladmorrybport OJSC) handled 294,100 tonnes of cargo (-23.1%, year-on-year), says the stevedoring company.

Exports have traditionally accounted for over 40% of the total volume. In January 2020, the port handled more than 125,000 tonnes of different export cargo. Transshipment of coastal trade cargo exceeded 103,000 tonnes, imports - 65,600 tonnes.

In the reporting period, transshipment of fish totaled 28,600 tonnes, up 38%, year-on-year, transshipment of containers - 164,100 TEUs.



Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.