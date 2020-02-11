2020 February 11 16:29

LUKOIL-MarineBunker acquires two bunkering tankers

«LUKOIL-MarineBunker» Ltd. (100% subsidiary of LUKOIL) has acquired two bunkering tankers, G.Puccini and G.Rossini, for operation in Big Port St. Petersburg.



Deadweight of each tanker is 3,000 tonnes, length – 94.03 meters, ice class - Ice3. They have 12 cargo tanks with a total capacity of about 3,160 cbm each. Built by Damen Shipyard (Netherlands), the ships will fly the flag of the Russian Federation.



The purchase of two ice-class tankers will let LUKOIL-MarineBunker strengthen its position in the bunkering m of the Gulf of Finland.



LUKOIL-MarineBunker is the largest provider of bunkering services in Russia with branches located in Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk, Kaliningrad, Yaroslavl and Volgograd. In Bulgaria, LUKOIL-MarineBunker is represented by LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker.