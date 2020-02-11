2020 February 11 16:05

Wärtsilä receives type approval for its SceneScan position reference system by the DNV GL

The technology group Wärtsilä has received type approval for its SceneScan position reference system by the DNV GL classification society, the company said in its release.

As the world's first laser-based targetless relative dynamic positioning (DP) reference system, SceneScan represents a paradigm shift from conventional DP reference systems. It can work without the need for pre-placed positioning targets, thus providing significantly greater operational flexibility than with conventional systems. Furthermore, since it doesn't require reflector targets, costs are reduced. Whereas DP reference systems are typically utilised on offshore vessels, the type approval tests for SceneScan were carried out onboard the 'Kairos', an LNG bunker vessel owned by Germany's Bernhard Schulte KG.

This extends the potential for DP applications beyond the traditional offshore sector. The system was installed and commissioned during October 2019, and the successful type approval testing was finalised in December 2019. Installation was carried out by the ship's crew without Wärtsilä supervision, thus emphasising the user-friendliness of the system's design.

"This type approval from DNV-GL clearly demonstrates Wärtsilä's technical leadership in this field and provides verification of functionality. The innovative SceneScan approach cuts costs and improves safety wherever vessels are in close-quarter operations. Furthermore, by piloting this project with an LNG bunker vessel, we are again pushing the envelope for applications requiring DP capability. I fully expect the DP landscape to change markedly in 2020 as a result of Wärtsilä's exciting and class-approved technology," says Andrew Stead, Director NCS Navcom and Smart Sensors at Wärtsilä.

In January, the largest ever LNG bunkering operation in German waters was carried out in the port of Rostock. 1800 cbm of LNG was transferred from the 'Kairos' to DEME's next generation offshore installation vessel, the 'Orion'. The safe maneuvering of the 'Kairos' to the final mooring position was performed using the SceneScan system. By its flexible and accurate near-field positioning sensing, SceneScan enables a further step along the path towards autonomous shipping. The ability to ensure accurate and cost-effective positioning in varying environments and conditions is a key pre-requisite for smart manoeuvring. This is an important step on the way to enable more flexible and safer LNG bunkering at sea, thus contributing to Wärtsilä's Zero Emission Energy Distribution at Sea (ZEEDS) initiative, whereby the company in partnership with five other industry providers, aims to create a clean offshore fuel production and distribution ecosystem.

SceneScan has been awarded the Dynamic Positioning category prize in the Offshore Support Journal (OSJ) conference awards for 2020.

About Wärtsilä:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.