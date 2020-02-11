2020 February 11 15:41

MAN Energy Solution launches open initiative for digital data integration and collaboration

MAN Energy Solutions has launched a new digital platform under the name of mýa, enabling the integration of Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEM) data across the marine, power, and energy industries, among others. The platform enables the exchange of data in a controlled and secure manner among participating OEMs, operators and asset owners.

MAN's goal is to create an independent, non-profit organization to govern mýa and promote industry collaboration in realizing the benefits of digital technology. "Given the unique transformational challenges most industries are facing today, the need for data integration between OEMs, operators and asset owners is rising," says Per Hansson, Head of Digital and Strategy at MAN Energy Solutions.

"Solution providers, such as MAN and many others, offer digital technologies and services which allow the optimization of the performance of their systems using real time data and analytics. But vessel or plant operators work with many OEMs and their respective platforms and are therefore often faced with a complicated and uncoordinated view of the various equipment that they operate and maintain. With the launch of mýa, we want to reduce complexity for our customers and for other OEMs alike and to lower the hurdles for getting payback from data. Members of mýa will have the opportunity to access all of their digital assets via a single interface, which integrates all their OEM data streams and enables a complete system view. All data exchanges are of course strictly subject to permissions given by the respective users and members."

