2020 February 11 15:16

German Maritime Cluster and World Maritime University move their relationship to new level

The World Maritime University says it is embedded in a strong network of partners and donors who contribute to fulfilling the University's global mandate for education, research and capacity building in maritime and oceanic areas. The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany has supported the University for many years and is one of our most generous and effective sponsors. As the second largest provider of fellowships, the Federal Government and partners in the German maritime industry have supported more than 300 students, including the Class of 2020. Among the maritime leaders financed by Germany is Mr. Kitack Lim, the current Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization.

The German Maritime Cluster has now moved the relationship with WMU to a new level. Following an inaugural meeting of stakeholders in Hamburg in March 2019, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure at the International Maritime Museum of Hamburg in the presence of Parliamentary State Secretary Enak Ferlemann, efforts were made during recent months to formally set up an association called “Friends of WMU Germany”. An inception meeting took place on 05 February 2020 in Hamburg during which 17 Founding Members, in the presence of WMU President Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, formally established the Association.

The founding members include representatives of the maritime administrations in Germany, professional maritime bodies, the maritime industry and individual members. “Friends of WMU Germany” is a cross-sectoral, collaborative platform for WMU supporters from German academia, industry and the public sector. It is intended as a network of stakeholders who actively want to support WMU in various ways - through dialogue and by providing inputs to the teaching and research priorities, through collaborative research with PhD and MSc students, by hosting field studies, by lecturing at WMU or in any other suitable ways that can raise awareness for WMU in Germany or support WMU in its mission.

During the inception meeting, a Board was elected with Mr. Reinhard Klingen from the Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as Chair, Mr. Frank Leonhardt from Leonhardt & Blumberg as Vice Chair and Dr. Axel Henriksen from the law firm Blaum Dettmers Rabstein in Hamburg as Secretary. Former MP Dr. Valerie Wilms and WMU Governor Professor Peter Ehlers will support the Board as Financial Auditors.