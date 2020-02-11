2020 February 11 14:12

Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2020 grew by 1.7% to 68.58 million tonnes

In January 2020, Russian seaports handled 68.58 million tonnes, up 1.7% year-on-year, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



In the reporting period, transshipment of dry bulk cargo totaled 28.67 million tonnes (+0.2%), liquid bulk cargo – 39.9 million tonnes (+2.9%).



Seaports of the Arctic Basin handled 8.65 million tonnes (-0.6%) including 2.42 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.7%) and 6.23 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.5%).



Seaports of the Baltic Basin handled 22.17 million tonnes (+5.4%) including 8.71 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-0.1%) and 13.47 imlt of liquid bulk cargo (+9.3%).



Seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 20.54 million tonnes (-3.6%) including 7.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.8%) and 13.13 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.3%).



Seaports of the Caspian Basin handled 0.72 million tonnes (+46%) including 0.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+33.8%) and 0.42 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+56.1%).



Seaports of the Far East Basin handled 16.5 million tonnes (+4%) including 9.85 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.4%) and 6.65 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.5%).