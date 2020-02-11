2020 February 11 13:29

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are recovering after the fall amid the demand risks caused by coronavirus outbreak.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $255 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $625 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $617.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices at the port of Singapore decreased by $16 on the average.

- IFO-380 НS - $305

- VLSFO 0,5% - $540

- MGO - $526

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

