  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 11 12:55

    TransContainer reports its Financial Results under Russian Accounting Standards for the 2019

    PJSC TransContainer, the leading intermodal container transportation company in Russia, has released its financial report for the 2019 in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

    For the reporting period the Company’s results show its efficiency and sustainability:  net profit increased by 29.8% year on year and amounted to RUB 11,551 million, at the same time the income tax amounted RUB 3,305 million.

    The Company’s revenue for the 12 months of 2019 revenue was up 11.4% year on year to RUB 84,608 million. Company’s operating expenses grew by 5.2% year on year and amounted RUB 68,740 million.

    The Company’s financial results in 2019 were positively impacted by an increase in transportation volumes on the back of favorable market situation, as well as by an improvement in fleet turnover and empty runs optimisation and measures on cost control taken by the Company’s management.

    As of 31 December 2019 the Company’s assets stood at RUB 78,145 million, total debt was RUB 21,467 million.

Другие новости по темам: TransContainer  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 11

12:55 TransContainer reports its Financial Results under Russian Accounting Standards for the 2019
12:30 Delegation of Rosmorport managers to participate in Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress
12:01 AAL launches Europe – Middle East / India – Asia monthly liner service
11:33 Report on microplastics in the Baltic Sea provides a common baseline for policy-makers and researchers
11:10 BW LPG declares option for additional four LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing our investment to eight
10:56 Szczecin-Świnoujście seaports handled 32,174,800 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 3.3% YoY
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11
10:30 Damen delivers Long Range Ocean Patrol Vessel to the Mexican Navy
09:52 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 2.13 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.28% to $53.95, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.15% to $50.14
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 411 points

2020 February 10

18:12 SCF Angara’s crew rescues seven fishermen in Gulf of Finland
17:55 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet makes business call at port of Oman
17:33 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 570,400 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, up 0.4 % Y-o-Y
17:04 CMA CGM and Energy Observer join forces to make hydrogen one of the energy sources of tomorrow
16:51 Gdynia, Poland to host Transport Week 2020 on 3-4 June 2020
16:34 IHC delivered an IHC Beaver® 50 cutter suction dredger for the Mozambique LNG export project
16:19 Freeport of Riga Authority to host Ports 4.0 Conference on 3-4 March 2020
16:04 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with Petronas LNG for two newbuilding LNG vessels
15:34 Wärtsilä & DNV GL agree to collaborate in promoting and accelerating marine sector's digital transformation
15:04 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,105 in RF spot market
14:44 Rauanheimo and Port of HaminaKotka Ltd sign an agreement on the investments for the expansion of the Mussalo Bulk Terminal
14:42 Naming ceremony held for SCF Group’s latest LNG carrier, SCF La Perouse
14:32 Yang Ming ship arrested in Sydney for pollution debt
14:20 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
13:55 Environmental Policies and their impact in the spotlight at POSIDONIA 2020
13:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 1.363 million tonnes
13:04 TUI AG to sell Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unit to JV TUI Cruises in €1.2 bln deal
12:50 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved reconstruction of Volgograd hydrosystem
12:04 Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits
11:03 MISC secures long-term charter contracts with Petrobras
10:31 Four new LNG сarriers on сontract with Shell
10:13 Female port managers hone their skills
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10
09:38 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.17% to $54.38, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.18% to $50.23
09:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 415 points
09:07 Abu Dhabi Ports doubes visitor capacity at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach with AED 100 million expansion
09:06 Financing and time-charter agreements signed for four icebreaking LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 project

2020 February 9

17:55 Cruise Baltic: Record number of cruise guests in the Baltic Sea in 2019
16:53 Coast Guard responds to submerged vessel near Corpus Christi, Texas
15:17 NYK orders second LNG-fueled PCTC
14:39 Hapag-Lloyd launches remote reefer supply chain monitoring tool “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE”
13:27 Condensate treatment capacity expanded at the Samburgskiy license area
12:18 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
11:08 Feadship launches 99.95-metre superyacht Moonrise
10:43 USCG reopens Intracoastal Waterway near Berwick, Louisiana

2020 February 8

16:57 Eastern Shipbuilding launches the A. Thomas Higgins for E.N. Bisso & Son
15:04 USCG oversees removal of pollutants from grounded vessel off Hilo
14:39 Colonna Shipyard in Norfolk secures $10,5m contract from Military Sealift Command
13:41 HII to acquire Hydroid and establish strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime
12:51 Knud E. Hansen unveils its innovative 212-metre RoPax ferry design
11:14 Container shipping outlook 2020: credit quality stable; threats to seaborne trade volumes remain, Scope Ratings says

2020 February 7

18:23 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2020 grew by 4% Y-o-Y to 1.29 million tonnes
18:01 Novorossiysk icebreaker arrives at Vanino seaport
17:58 Havyard to cooperate with Kleven on completion of PSV
17:42 Nibulon’s largest vessel to increase company’s annual cargo transshipment volumes by 2-3 million tonnes
17:19 Large-scale operational dredging project continues in Berdyansk port
16:48 Truboshpunt Engineering supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
16:24 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in January 2020 fell by 34.9% YoY to 500,610 tonnes
16:00 Port Bronka and NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH sign agency agreement