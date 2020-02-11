2020 February 11 12:55

TransContainer reports its Financial Results under Russian Accounting Standards for the 2019

PJSC TransContainer, the leading intermodal container transportation company in Russia, has released its financial report for the 2019 in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

For the reporting period the Company’s results show its efficiency and sustainability: net profit increased by 29.8% year on year and amounted to RUB 11,551 million, at the same time the income tax amounted RUB 3,305 million.

The Company’s revenue for the 12 months of 2019 revenue was up 11.4% year on year to RUB 84,608 million. Company’s operating expenses grew by 5.2% year on year and amounted RUB 68,740 million.

The Company’s financial results in 2019 were positively impacted by an increase in transportation volumes on the back of favorable market situation, as well as by an improvement in fleet turnover and empty runs optimisation and measures on cost control taken by the Company’s management.

As of 31 December 2019 the Company’s assets stood at RUB 78,145 million, total debt was RUB 21,467 million.