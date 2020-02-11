2020 February 11 12:30

Delegation of Rosmorport managers to participate in Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress

As a Partner of media group PortNews in organization of the 3rd International Congress “Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures”, FSUE Rosmorport will send a delegation of managers representing the company’s headquarters and six basin branches: North-West, Far East, Azov-Black Sea, Astrakhan, Azov and Makhachkala.



FSUE Rosmorport speakers will deliver reports and participate in discussions of the two-day congress. They will cover the key projects of 2020 in port construction, dredging, reconstruction of berths and development of the company’s dredging fleet.



The 3rd Congress will include the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".



International practices in implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in seaports and on inland water ways of the Russian Federation are always studied with interest by Russian customers. Lots of innovations in the industry are successfully applied in the domestic market while Russian developments are implemented abroad. The Congress delegates will have an opportunity to share the experience in introduction of the most advanced technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering.



The Congress delegates will obtain comprehensive information on the plans of dredging works in Russia for 2020.



Every year, in February, the Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress gathers the largest customers and successful contractors of underwater engineering in Moscow. Register for the Congress >>>>